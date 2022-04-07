Denison duo sign to play college sports

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two Denison student athletes signed their letters of intent with Jakalen Fields signing to play football at Wayland Baptist and Logan Voight signing to play soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan.

“Once we got to Wayland, they said the coaches will make you work,” Fields said. “I like to do that. The campus is nice, very nice. Most of all, it was the people. Also it’s a Baptist, Christian college. That was one of the main things because I’m a Christian.”

“All the teachers, coaches, professors were all very nice,” Voight said. “I went and visited and practiced with the team. I just fell in love with it right then and there. It felt right. It was the right move and the right opportunity, so, I just took it.”

