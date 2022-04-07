Texoma Local
First to arrive, last to leave: the local volunteer fire that stuck with its community after the tornado

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - With trucks loaded and gear packed, the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Department was among the first to show up for their community.

“The day of the tornado, I believe we left around 2 or 3 am,” said Captain Craig Reed. “Total chaos is what it was. We couldn’t get anywhere. We had power lines down on every street we turned on.”

Now, they’re among the final crews left.

“I was back for the next 12 days straight,” said Reed.

“Ya’ll need water or anything?” said Fire Chief Tim Bilderback to a resident. “We got some cases. You okay?”

Since Sherwood Shores is an unincorporated area of Grayson County, the department is working with twelve men, and a budget they said is the bare minimum- about 40,000 dollars for a whole year of work.

“Generally, around three-quarters of our budget is from people that donate,” said Bilderback. “We always hate to talk about money, but unfortunately, that’s what we run on.”

Now add a disaster into the mix, which they said, makes the budget even tighter.

“We cover our own insurance, our own fuel, we buy our own equipment, we get grants and so forth to buy our own equipment,” said Reed. “Everything we do up here is really with our own money.”

All this while the rest of the world keeps spinning.

“There was a tornado, but we still have regular 911 responses, people have medical emergencies, we’re having car wrecks, we’re having house fires- that stuff keeps going,” said Bilderback.

But they said these are their neighbors.

“I’ve lived in the Sherwood Shores community my whole life,” said Bilderback.

And they’re not going anywhere.

“Once I got into it and realized how much I loved it, it just grows into you, you can’t get rid of it, and here I am volunteering again,” said Lieutenant

Jim Fowler. “I did it for almost thirty years being paid, and now I’m volunteering to do it.”

They are taking donations for a generator at the station, their PO Box at 602 Gordonville, 76245, or on Facebook.

