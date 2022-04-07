Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrests in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Methamphetamine isn’t anything new to Grayson County, from recent aggravated sexual assault cases, to possession, it actually accounts for 95% of the main drug arrests in the county.

Captain Martin Hall with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said since January, they have arrested or busted approximately 25 people with a substantial amount of narcotics, and about 200 cases over the last two years, but he said that drug busts aren’t anything new in the county.

“Prior to 2008 In Grayson County we were considered one of the meth lab capitals of the state,” Capt. Hall said.

In 2008 an ounce of methamphetamine locally cost $1,500 but now, meth is going for up to $200.

Captain Hall said the increase in supply from Mexico could be a factor in the widespread use of the drug.

“But we are seeing a lot of things come across the border. They go to Dallas, Dallas becomes a hub, it travels up through us even highway 75, highway 35 through the main corridors up to Oklahoma City, Tulsa and then they get distributed out across the country from different places there,” Capt. Hall said.

Anybody caught with 4 grams to 200 grams is a second degree felony unless they have drug trafficking items, then it could be a first degree felony.

“You know it’s one of those things that we try the best we can to combat the problem and it’s still a problem and unfortunately it’s a problem that’s not gonna go away anytime soon so we work as hard as we can to try to get it off the streets and keep those people in jail,” Capt. Hall said.

Captain Hall tells News 12 that repeat offenders have become an issue as drug dealers are only serving 8 percent of their sentence.

“The people that are dealing the drugs we want them off the streets for an extended period of time but without bed space and different things like that and the way some jurisdictions view it as a quote nonviolent crime or victimless crimes or something like that they’re given either lesser prison sentences or whatever,” Capt. Hall said.

Captain Hall said he has seen people in the community go from having everything, to nothing.

“When you’re working the street and you go to these calls and everything and you have a three year old walk up to you holding a meth pipe, that’s tough and it’s just because somebody left it laying and all that stuff, you may not be able to see narcotics that are immediately laying around but that’s actually happened to our folks here,” Capt. Hall said.

Captain Hall said their first responsibility is to take care of the person, regardless of what they’ve done.

If you or someone you know is battling an addiction, you can find help here.

