ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was hurt after his truck went off the road on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Jack West was westbound on State Highway 19 when his truck went off the road and crashed into an embankment.

West was taken to the hospital with head and leg injuries.

Troopers said wind was the cause of the crash.

