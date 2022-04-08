Ardmore Police searching for missing teen boy

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are looking for an Ardmore High School Student they said has been missing since Wednesday.

Mother, Krystle Wadkins, said her 16-year-old-son Heath Wadkins never came home from school Wednesday night.

Krystle said her son was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, and that his hair is shorter than it appears in many of his photos.

A missing persons report has been filed with the Ardmore Police Department.

If you have any information regarding Heath’s whereabouts contact Ardmore Police.

