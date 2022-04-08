Texoma Local
Ardmore Police searching for missing teen boy

Police are looking for an Ardmore High School Student they say has been missing since Wednesday.
Police are looking for an Ardmore High School Student they say has been missing since Wednesday.(Krystle Wadkins)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are looking for an Ardmore High School Student they said has been missing since Wednesday.

Mother, Krystle Wadkins, said her 16-year-old-son Heath Wadkins never came home from school Wednesday night.

Krystle said her son was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, and that his hair is shorter than it appears in many of his photos.

A missing persons report has been filed with the Ardmore Police Department.

If you have any information regarding Heath’s whereabouts contact Ardmore Police.

