Ardmore woman in hospital after getting hit by pickup truck

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Ardmore on Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Banyon and Mary Niblack roads.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Alexandra Murphy was chasing her loose dogs when she ran into the road.

The call came in at around 8:30 on Thursday night.

Trooper Dylan Wright said a large pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Tara Dill was headed south on Mary Niblack while Murphy ran down Banyon road.

“She ran into the intersection trying to get her dog,” Wright said. “Didn’t see the oncoming traffic and was struck by the ram pickup.”

The impact tossed Murphy about 10 feet.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath says Murphy was bleeding from her head.

She says other drivers stopped and tried to help Murphy before emergency medical services arrived.

“The pedestrian that was struck had already been transported by air evac to Medical City in Plano, Texas,” Wright said.

Murphy was in critical condition when she was flown.

Paramedics say she had injuries to her head, leg and other internal and external wounds.

But troopers say she seems to be on her way to recovery.

“The family has told us that she’s now in stable condition,” Wright said.

Neighbors also say Murphy’s dogs were uninjured and are waiting for her at home.

There is still a lot to uncover including the speed of the truck when it hit Murphy.

“We do have plans to gain access to that information we just have not yet at this time,” Wright said.

OHP says that Dill has not been charged with anything yet but this is an ongoing investigation and charges could come later.

