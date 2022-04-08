A+ Athlete: Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Ashlinn Hamilton from Denison High School.

Ashlinn is on the All A Honor Roll and is a member of National Honor Society. She is involved in the City of Denison clean up and is described as a student that has it all.

“She is athletic, intelligent, artistic, creative. But more than just that, she has natural talent in all those things, but she is a hard worker,” said Denison art teacher Elizabeth Schielack. “She makes bold choices to really push herself in everything she chooses to be.”

”I just think about my future and where this will take me, just being the best that I can be and what I’ll gain from it,” said Ashlinn Hamilton, A+ Athlete. “It’s definitely something my parents expect. It’s just something I expect of myself, to do good in the classroom.”

Ashlinn has been a starter for the Lady Jackets Softball team for four years. During that time, she has earned First Team All-District honors as well as Newcomer of the Year and All-District Pitcher of the Year. Ashlinn will also being continuing her softball career at Lubbock Christian.

”You know Ashlinn’s one of those people that, she leads by example. She might not say everything that needs to be said but she definitely shows up and she works harder than everybody else, which is what you want as a kid,” Jeremy Green, Denison Softball coach. “She shows up early, stays late, she puts in the extra time.”

”The competition. I’m a very competitive person, just want to be better than everyone,” said Ashlinn. “It’s always been my dream to play at the next level. So, that’s my motivation, finally there, finally get to play at the next level. So, I just want to do the best I can.”

