Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction

Betty White's Hollywood items are to go up for auction in the fall at Julien's Auctions. (Courtesy: Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of the famous actress Betty White will have a chance to own several keepsakes from her lustrous career as the first lady of television.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of her treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

The items include everything from her award show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her “Golden Girls” director’s chair.

The collection also includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations and rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights.

With all the memorabilia spanning White’s eight-decade career in entertainment, the auction is scheduled to take three days starting Sept. 23.

Fans will also be able to make their bids remotely, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Meth accounts for about 95% of drug arrests in Grayson County
OrangeTheory Fitness to open in Denison
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Jury deliberating in ex-police officer’s Capitol riot trial
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans
The Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home will host an Easter egg hunt for children in...
Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home to host Easter Egg Hunt
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence