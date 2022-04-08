Texoma Local
Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home to host Easter Egg Hunt

The Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home will host an Easter egg hunt for children in...
The Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home will host an Easter egg hunt for children in Pre-K to 5th grade.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Bonham, Texas (KXII) - The Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home will host an Easter egg hunt for children in Pre-K through 5th grade.

According to TSVH, the event will be on Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m. and will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Cotton candy, popcorn and refreshments will be available for guests, but children will need to bring their own baskets.

According to TSVH, the event will provide families an opportunity to have fun celebrating Easter while strengthening the connection between the Bonham community and the residents of the Clyde W. Cosper TSVH.

