Continuing coverage: How meth affects more than just the user in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Methamphetamine use affects more than just the user.

In our continuing coverage of Grayson County’s relationship with meth, News 12 talks about the people who have relationships with someone using it.

Law enforcement sees this drug on a daily, sometimes hourly basis, but they aren’t the only ones.

Kids, family members, and anyone who is around this narcotic can be hurt by it, even if they aren’t using it.

“One of the most dangerous things are the side effects that come with having a parent on drugs around kids, often times those kids are subjected to sexual misconduct, serious abuse and neglect, if a dads in jail, if a moms in jail, who’s watching the kids…?” Family Law Attorney Britton Brooks said.

Methamphetamine accounts for about 95% of the drug arrests in Grayson County.

“The most common drug that we see here in Texoma causing divorces is methamphetamine,” Brooks said.

According to a family law attorney, Britton Brooks, about a third of his cases involve serious drugs or alcohol use.

“When you’re working the street and you go to these calls and everything and you have a three year old walk up to you holding a meth pipe, that’s tough and it’s just because somebody left it laying and all that stuff, you may not be able to see narcotics that are immediately laying around but that’s actually happened to our folks here.”

Brooks said one of the things he sees the most in cases involving substantial amounts of narcotics is property or child custody disputes.

“One of the biggest problems that I see is when there is a family member or parent on methamphetamine or any other hard drugs they are spending a lot of their time in jail when they are in jail they can not raise their kids and their children are being raised by grandparents, siblings, and sometimes strangers,” Brooks said.

Captain Hall said meth causes weight loss, violence, and increased paranoia.

“You know people that get addicted to narcotics they don’t really care about anything else it’s where the next high comes from and so they’ll steal from their families, they’ll lie to their families, they’ll manipulate their families in certain ways to get what they need,” Captain Hall said.

Captain Hall said with addiction in the picture, families and loved ones can become collateral damage.

“When one parent or both parents are on drugs one thing that they can not do is raise children properly, they have the kids around the drugs, they have other drug users around the children which leads to many other problems,” Brooks said.

Brooks said when he has clients who are dealing with addiction, he said his first action is to help get them off the drug and get them help like counseling and rehabilitation centers.

If you or someone you know is battling an addiction, you can find help here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.