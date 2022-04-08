Frost Possible Saturday Morning, Windy 80s by Sunday Afternoon

It will be a cold start to your Saturday with many locations getting into the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible for our eastern and northern quadrant, from Ada to Durant to Bonham and eastward. A light freeze may visit portions of Atoka and Pushmataha Counties.

Southerly winds return for Saturday with sunny, windy, and dry conditions. Gusts to 30 mph are expected. Sunday will be very windy with gusts to 40 mph and highs in the lower 80s, making for elevated fire danger. Rain potential creeps into the forecast at 20% for Monday as the moisture supply deepens, and a dry line takes shape.

It looks like thunderstorms and severe weather will be most likely Tuesday as the dry line presses eastward during peak afternoon heating.

Cooler air returns later next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: Sunny, windy afternoon, warmer

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Monday: 20% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 50% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 30% showers morning, decreasing clouds, windy

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.