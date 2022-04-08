Frost Possible Saturday Morning, Windy 80s by Sunday Afternoon
Severe weather possible Monday, more likely Tuesday
It will be a cold start to your Saturday with many locations getting into the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible for our eastern and northern quadrant, from Ada to Durant to Bonham and eastward. A light freeze may visit portions of Atoka and Pushmataha Counties.
Southerly winds return for Saturday with sunny, windy, and dry conditions. Gusts to 30 mph are expected. Sunday will be very windy with gusts to 40 mph and highs in the lower 80s, making for elevated fire danger. Rain potential creeps into the forecast at 20% for Monday as the moisture supply deepens, and a dry line takes shape.
It looks like thunderstorms and severe weather will be most likely Tuesday as the dry line presses eastward during peak afternoon heating.
Cooler air returns later next week.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Saturday: Sunny, windy afternoon, warmer
Sunday: Mostly sunny, very windy
Monday: 20% Thunderstorms
Tuesday: 50% Thunderstorms
Wednesday: 30% showers morning, decreasing clouds, windy
Thursday: Sunny
Friday: Partly cloudy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
