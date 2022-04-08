Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says

Four people are dead after what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before turning the gun himself, authorities said Friday.

The alleged murder-suicide happened Thursday between 7:30 and 8 p.m. local time at a home in the Latimer community, WLOX reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a 911 call after receiving a report of a shooting. When the deputy arrived, he heard a single gunshot from the house, Ezell said.

That final shot is believed to have been the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold that ended his life.

Investigators said they believe he shot his estranged wife 64-year-old Veronica Griswold, their 36-year-old son Bjorn Griswold, and Bjorn’s ex-wife Jillian Pavolini, 39.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Meth accounts for about 95% of drug arrests in Grayson County
With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
OrangeTheory Fitness to open in Denison
With trucks loaded and gear packed, the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Department was among the...
First to arrive, last to leave: the local volunteer fire that stuck with its community after the tornado

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden, Harris, Jackson give remarks after Supreme Court confirmation
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
An Ada man was hurt after his truck went off the road on Wednesday.
Ada man hurt in crash caused by wind, OHP says
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024