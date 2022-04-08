Texoma Local
OrangeTheory Fitness to open in Denison

(KOLD News 13)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new way to work out is coming to Texoma. 903 Capital is opening an OrangeTheory Fitness at Gateway Village in Denison.

The heart-rate based HIIT total-body group workout combines science, coaching and technology to maximize results.

With more than 1,500 locations across the world, 903 Capital plans to open one in Texoma as well as one in Wichita Falls and maybe more in the future.

“We really wanted to bring something that was the preventive side of healthcare and so that was the main mission to bringing this concept to Texoma,” said 903 Capital Owner, Cage Sawyers.

The studio is set to open late 2022 with presales starting in June and corporate discounts available for Texoma employers.

