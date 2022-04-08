Over 100 ounces of narcotics recovered in Grayson Co. after traffic stop

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces of narcotics.

Sheriff’s said Deputy Hanning and his partner Raven stopped a car on Highway 75 coming from Kingston.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office,150 ounces of illegal narcotics were confiscated from the traffic stop.

Outstanding job by Deputy Haning and K9 Raven. This 150 ounces of illegal narcotics was confiscated on highway 75 in... Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.