Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Over 100 ounces of narcotics recovered in Grayson Co. after traffic stop

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces...
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces of narcotics.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces of narcotics.

Sheriff’s said Deputy Hanning and his partner Raven stopped a car on Highway 75 coming from Kingston.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office,150 ounces of illegal narcotics were confiscated from the traffic stop.

Outstanding job by Deputy Haning and K9 Raven. This 150 ounces of illegal narcotics was confiscated on highway 75 in...

Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Meth accounts for about 95% of drug arrests in Grayson County
With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
OrangeTheory Fitness to open in Denison
With trucks loaded and gear packed, the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Department was among the...
First to arrive, last to leave: the local volunteer fire that stuck with its community after the tornado

Latest News

An Ada man was hurt after his truck went off the road on Wednesday.
Ada man hurt in crash caused by wind, OHP says
The Sherman Education Foundation celebrated it’s 21st Circle of Success event on Thursday.
Sherman Education Foundation honors students and teachers
OrangeTheory Fitness to open in Denison
Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Continuing coverage: How meth affects more than just the user in Grayson County