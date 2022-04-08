Over 100 ounces of narcotics recovered in Grayson Co. after traffic stop
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces of narcotics.
Sheriff’s said Deputy Hanning and his partner Raven stopped a car on Highway 75 coming from Kingston.
According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office,150 ounces of illegal narcotics were confiscated from the traffic stop.
