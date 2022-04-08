Texoma Local
Sherman Education Foundation honors students and teachers

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Education Foundation celebrated it’s 21st Circle of Success event on Thursday.

This year, eight Sherman High School juniors and seniors were honored for their outstanding academic achievement and in turn, each student chose an educator who has made an impact on their life to be honored as well.

The foundation also announced the funding of 43 grants totaling more than $65,000 this year to support innovative learning in SISD classrooms.

“I’m pretty excited, a little nervous, unsure of what to expect but it feels great to be apart of this group and with all these great people,” said honoree, Drake Dodder.

“It’s always a teacher’s goal, always my goal, to make an impact,” said Kimberyly Nunn, honoree.

“I kinda saw myself become more of a community person, I saw myself more eat community events, with more stuff more school people, and it’s just a fun place to be, I love being with everybody, and i loved just gathering more, there’s great people around sherman and to spend time with them is just great,” said honoree, Alvin Hoque.

In total, SEF has awarded more than $1.8 million to support classrooms through the Circle of Success program.

