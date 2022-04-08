Tom Bean breaks ground on new indoor facility

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) -Tom Bean High School held a groundbreaking and dedication ceremony Thursday afternoon for the school’s new indoor facility.

The facility will be named the Jesse Farrer Indoor Student Activity Center. The building is named after the former president of the school board, Jesse Farrer, who past away a year ago after a 15-month battle with cancer.

”He was a guiding light in this community and is very well respected,” said Tom Bean Superintendent Kelly Lusk. “He wanted a place for our kids to be at home and be part of a community and we’re breaking ground today on his dream.”

Farrer was a beloved member of the Tom Bean community. The new facility will be a symbol for the vision he had for the school.

”This is just another example of what I found when I got here, that the people are so passionate about this place,” said Tom Bean head football coach Steven Fex. “The people are what makes Tom Bean special. The people are why I wanted to be part of it. The enthusiasm for these kids and to help them in anyway is so strong here.”

The indoor facility was passes without a bond issue. The hope is it will be complete by spring of 2023.

