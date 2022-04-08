Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Tom Bean breaks ground on new indoor facility

Tom Bean breaks ground for new indoor facility
By Hunter Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) -Tom Bean High School held a groundbreaking and dedication ceremony Thursday afternoon for the school’s new indoor facility.

The facility will be named the Jesse Farrer Indoor Student Activity Center. The building is named after the former president of the school board, Jesse Farrer, who past away a year ago after a 15-month battle with cancer.

”He was a guiding light in this community and is very well respected,” said Tom Bean Superintendent Kelly Lusk. “He wanted a place for our kids to be at home and be part of a community and we’re breaking ground today on his dream.”

Farrer was a beloved member of the Tom Bean community. The new facility will be a symbol for the vision he had for the school.

”This is just another example of what I found when I got here, that the people are so passionate about this place,” said Tom Bean head football coach Steven Fex. “The people are what makes Tom Bean special. The people are why I wanted to be part of it. The enthusiasm for these kids and to help them in anyway is so strong here.”

The indoor facility was passes without a bond issue. The hope is it will be complete by spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
Denison Police arrested 65-year-old James Stewart Tuesday morning
Denison man arrested for child sex crimes
A Sherman man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists has been indicted in Fannin County.
Sherman man indicted on murder charges for Ladonia shooting
With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Meth accounts for about 95% of drug arrests in Grayson County

Latest News

Cisco-Grayson Softball Highlights
Cisco-Grayson Softball Highlights
Cisco-Grayson Softball Highlights
Cisco-Grayson Softball Highlights
NCTC-Hill Softball Highlights
NCTC-Hill Softball Highlights
Tom Bean breaks ground for new indoor facility
Tom Bean breaks ground for new indoor facility