Two arrested for February shooting during alleged car burglary

Two Paris men were arrested after officers said they shot at a person after attempting to break...
Left to right: 19-year-old Rashad Cordae Wilson and 18-year-old Tyrelle Emanuel Lewis(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Two Paris men were arrested after officers said they shot at a person after attempting to break into his car.

Paris Police arrested 18-year-old Tyrelle Emanuel Lewis, and 19-year-old Rashad Cordae Wilson, at their residences, on felony warrants charging them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The warrants stemmed from a February 25th, 2022 investigation where Paris Police investigated a disturbance where the victim reported that someone had been shooting at them.

Officers said the incident originated in the county where one suspect had attempted to break into a vehicle and the owner chased them into Paris.

Lewis and Wilson were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

