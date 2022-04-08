Van Alstyne host Special Olympics track meet

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Friday marked the 8th year Van Alstyne has hosted the Special Olympics track meet.

“I got first place,” Tyler Ross said.

Tyler Ross is one of the 500 athletes who participated in the Special Olympics track meet.

17 school districts came out to Panther Stadium on Friday.

“Just proud, you know proud of our kids, proud that our school district and community supports this and just happy that all these kids come out here and have a great day,” Miller said.

Athletic Director and Football Coach at Van Alstyne, Mikeal Miller, said this is the most athletes they’ve had competing in these games.

“We try to instill in our kids to serve others, Special Olympics is a great organization obviously but our school district is blessed, our administrators and like I said our community get behind these events we just think it’s beneficial for everyone involved,” Miller said.

For 12 year old Tyler Ross, this competition isn’t anything new.

“Because I like it, I like Special Olympics, it’s my favorite thing,” Ross said.

Ross took home the gold medal in the 50 meter dash.

“I like to… I like to .. I like to run. I like to run,” Ross said.

Another Van Alstyne Middle Schooler Jayson Lange, who ran the 400 meters, 400 meter relay, and placed in Javelin, said his favorite thing is the running events.

“Cause you’re really interesting and you can get better at it,” Lange said.

Miller said their next Special Olympics game will be soccer in May.

“We want to teach our kids to serve others that’s a big thing here in Van Alstyne this one here our communities is heavily involved comes and helps us out every year but we actually host four events for Special Olympics each year and this is our largest one,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.