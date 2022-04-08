Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Van Alstyne host Special Olympics track meet

Van Alstyne host Special Olympics track meet
Van Alstyne host Special Olympics track meet(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Friday marked the 8th year Van Alstyne has hosted the Special Olympics track meet.

“I got first place,” Tyler Ross said.

Tyler Ross is one of the 500 athletes who participated in the Special Olympics track meet.

17 school districts came out to Panther Stadium on Friday.

“Just proud, you know proud of our kids, proud that our school district and community supports this and just happy that all these kids come out here and have a great day,” Miller said.

Athletic Director and Football Coach at Van Alstyne, Mikeal Miller, said this is the most athletes they’ve had competing in these games.

“We try to instill in our kids to serve others, Special Olympics is a great organization obviously but our school district is blessed, our administrators and like I said our community get behind these events we just think it’s beneficial for everyone involved,” Miller said.

For 12 year old Tyler Ross, this competition isn’t anything new.

“Because I like it, I like Special Olympics, it’s my favorite thing,” Ross said.

Ross took home the gold medal in the 50 meter dash.

“I like to… I like to .. I like to run. I like to run,” Ross said.

Another Van Alstyne Middle Schooler Jayson Lange, who ran the 400 meters, 400 meter relay, and placed in Javelin, said his favorite thing is the running events.

“Cause you’re really interesting and you can get better at it,” Lange said.

Miller said their next Special Olympics game will be soccer in May.

“We want to teach our kids to serve others that’s a big thing here in Van Alstyne this one here our communities is heavily involved comes and helps us out every year but we actually host four events for Special Olympics each year and this is our largest one,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Meth accounts for about 95% of drug arrests in Grayson County
OrangeTheory Fitness to open in Denison
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10

Latest News

Police are looking for an Ardmore High School Student they say has been missing since Wednesday.
Ardmore Police searching for missing teen boy
Left to right: 19-year-old Rashad Cordae Wilson and 18-year-old Tyrelle Emanuel Lewis
Two arrested for February shooting during alleged car burglary
The Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home will host an Easter egg hunt for children in...
Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home to host Easter Egg Hunt
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces...
Over 100 ounces of narcotics recovered in Grayson Co. after traffic stop