Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.

The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement.

The academy also apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the academy said. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented. "

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meth accounts for about 95% of the drug arrest in Grayson County
Meth accounts for about 95% of drug arrests in Grayson County
With demolition looming over Woodmen Circle Home, one local woman is working towards a...
Texoma woman launches push for historical marker at Woodmen Circle Home
A huge real estate sale in Grayson County could soon make the small town of Gunter explode.
1200 acre real estate deal could multiply Gunter’s population by 10
OrangeTheory Fitness to open in Denison
With trucks loaded and gear packed, the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Department was among the...
First to arrive, last to leave: the local volunteer fire that stuck with its community after the tornado

Latest News

FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces...
Over 100 ounces of narcotics recovered in Grayson Co. after traffic stop
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Betty White's Hollywood items are going up for auction