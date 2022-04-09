Kingston car show brings in donations for tornado victims

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Car enthusiasts from all over were in Kingston today to raise money for people affected by the March tornado.

“Every American manufacturer, even some that no longer make cars are represented here today,” said event organizer Pete Bridgman.

From classics to new models nearly every kind of car was in Kingston on Saturday.

Some drove as far as 200 miles to be there.

“You talk to guys who own these cars they build them, they love them, they become part of the family,” Bridgman said.

Harrison Stepp has spent 6 years restoring his 1962 Chevy corvette and the only thing he loves more than driving it is showing it at car shows.

“All of us old guys love to talk about our cars,” Stepp said. “You can walk around here all the owners are sitting with their cars and they love to tell you about them. This history around them and if all these old cars could talk every one of them is like a big history book.”

But this was more than just showing off classic cars it was for those affected by the recent tornado.

“We’re here for all these people that got the damage, that’s why were here,” Stepp said.

Participants were encouraged to bring donations like clothes and food...

to fill the truck for the storm’s victims.

“We’ve already got the truck full and we’re looking for another truck,” said Bridgman just a couple hours into the event.

Every participant paid a $25 entry fee and over 130 cars showed up.

Most donated more on top of that, raising thousands of dollars for those in need.

“It has just blown me away how people come to us,” Bridgman said. “We don’t have to go to everyone and say give, give people come and say where do I put it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.