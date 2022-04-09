Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

SWOSU-SOSU Softball Highlights

SWOSU-SOSU Softball Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWOSU-SOSU Softball Highlights

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Ronnie Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March...
Body of missing McCurtain Co. man found along bank of creek
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said one of their K-9 units recovered more than 100 ounces...
Over 100 ounces of narcotics recovered in Grayson Co. after traffic stop
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Sherman-Denison Softball highlights
Sherman-Denison Softball Highlights
Wylie East-Denison Baseball Highlights
Wylie East-Denison Baseball Highlights
SWOSU-SOSU Softball Highlights
SWOSU-SOSU Softball Highlights
A+ Athlete: Ashlinn Hamilton-Denison
A+ Athlete: Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison