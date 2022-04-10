Texoma Local
All female fishing team places fourth in THSBA Regional Tournament

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Sherman High School students Libby Cernero and Addey Kuhn, are making waves in the world of high school bass fishing.

On Saturday, the dynamic duo took the water at Lake Texoma for the Texas High School Bass Association Regional Tournament and tied in fourth place.

What started out as a family pass time for these girls, has now become a hobby and passion.

“It’s just nice to see it passed down, and that’s what we want,” said competitors mom, Julianne Kuhn. “We want to see the younger, future crowd continue to fish and do things that we loved.”

Out of the 327 teams that went head to head, this all female team stands out of the crowd.

“This year they are the only girl team to place top 10 of out my three divisions,” said Matthew Tolnay, CEO and Director of THSBA.

“We kinda worked really hard to get here,” said Addey Kuhn.

In a sport that is dominated primarily by men, the girls are making a name for themselves.

“It’s fun to stand in on weigh in and not have anything Sherman and hear people the other people talking about those girls and how they’re the ones to beat,” said Kuhn’s mother.

But this year, they are not the only female team competing.

“It’s really exciting, we have seen in the last two years a higher number of women getting involved in the sport so it will be a good competition for the ladies today,” said Tolnay.

