Atoka Police searching for man for alleged theft

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Police Department are looking for a man they said walked out of a store without paying.

Police said a male entered a Pruett’s Food on Sunday, picked up several items, then left the store without paying.

Officers said the unidentified man left in a silver four-door car.

If you have any information you can contact the Atoka Police Department.

