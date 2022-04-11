Atoka Police searching for man for alleged theft

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Police Department are looking for a man they said walked out of a store without paying.

Police said a male entered a Pruett’s Food on Sunday, picked up several items, then left the store without paying.

Officers said the unidentified man left in a silver four-door car.

If you have any information you can contact the Atoka Police Department.

