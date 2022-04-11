Atoka Police searching for man for alleged theft
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Police Department are looking for a man they said walked out of a store without paying.
Police said a male entered a Pruett’s Food on Sunday, picked up several items, then left the store without paying.
Officers said the unidentified man left in a silver four-door car.
If you have any information you can contact the Atoka Police Department.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.