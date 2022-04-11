Body found in Garvin County field likely homicide victim, OSBI says

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A male body found in a Garvin County field on Sunday is most likely a homicide victim, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office stated that they believe the crime was committed somewhere else, and the man’s body was taken to a field off of County Road 1620 near State Highway 77.

The 911 caller was driving past the field when they reported seeing a body covered in blood and not moving, according to a press release from OSBI.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said the man was wearing clothing but was partially covered up by a blanket.

The press release went on to say the man’s identity is still unknown, but is a white male, around 50 years old, most likely from the Oklahoma City metro area.

OSBI and the medical examiner are assisting with the investigation.

A representative for OSBI said they worked well into the morning hours after the body was found on Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m.

A local man told KXII he saw OSBI continuing to search the area on foot and with drones around 9 a.m. Monday.

OSBI asks that anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area weekend call their tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

