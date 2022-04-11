Texoma Local
Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Spears made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.

Spears also said she “won’t be going out as much” due to the paparazzi.

She opened up about having “horrible” perinatal depression in the past, and that she plans to practice yoga everyday.

Spears has two sons from a previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

