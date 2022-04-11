Texoma Local
Denison approves new Katy practice fields design

The city of Denison approved a concept design and will be going forward with a plan to enhance...
By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison approved a concept design and will be going forward with a plan to enhance the Katy practice fields as part of their 2018 comprehensive plan.

The Katy practice fields are several soccer fields and a backstop.

The city, through this design, is looking to add restrooms, a pickleball court, basketball court, splash pad and areas for passive play.

There will also be pavilions and corn hole in the new design.

“We’re planning to have an enhancement of the soccer fields as well as the baseball backstop,” said Parks and Recreation Director Justin Eastwood.

The new plan is estimated to cost $10 to $15 million dollars, however those figures are not set in stone Eastwood said.

“We got a lot of feedback from our community, we got a lot of feedback from stakeholders, so within the parks and trails master-planning efforts, Katy soccer became a desired outcome because it is off Crawford Street, which is a huge corridor for our city as well as the fields get used quite a bit now,” Eastwood said.

Louis Richmond, a Denison resident, said that he takes his grandchildren to parks in Sherman for their games and having a new, revitalized park near him will be convenient.

“If there’s a park there it’s good exercise,” Richmond said. “I plan on taking our dogs.”

Eastwood said there is going to be an extension from the park through Crawford street to connect to the Katy Trail.

Stephanie Moore said the idea of bringing all that to Denison is a good idea, but thinks the location could be better.

“For us to be spending so much money to revitalize our downtown area you would think a place like Forest Park would be a better location for that,” Moore said.

Moore said the park already gets enough use for soccer games.

“If we’re already spending so much money for Main Street why not bring more to that area,” Moore said. “There’s also a forest area there that’s an ecosystem for wildlife and everything. Those trees are important to keep our air clean and for our environment.”

Though the city has approved the concept design and is moving forward to the planning phase for the Katy practice fields there is no timetable for construction at this time.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

