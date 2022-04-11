Harlem Wizards put on a show at Muenster

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) -The world-famous Harlem Wizards visited Muenster this evening as part of a fundraiser for the Muenster ISD PTO.

The team played a gamed against members of the school district and community, all while showing off ball-handling skills, trick shots, high flying dunks, and interacting with the crowd.

The event featured more than just the game. Kids we involved all night long, getting a chance to warm up with the team and participate in some of their acts.

”You know it’s all about the kids, they’re having a great time,” said Muenster ISD faculty member, Kyle Mercer. “There’s smiles on all their faces, lots of cheers and even a couple boos here and there but they’re having a great time. That’s what it’s all about.”

”Just to see people energetic and enthusiastic,” said Eric “Broadway” Jones, a member of the Wizards. “A great teacher team. Putting a little spin and some flavor into the game. I think that’s always what makes it really, really different and unique. I think it’s just going to be fun night that everybody leaves with a smile. Nobody cares about the score, only that everybody had fun.”

All and all, a fun night for the Hornet Community

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.