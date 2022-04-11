Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River

An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties on Monday.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed car chase on southbound I-35 sputtered to an end Monday afternoon when the driver ran out of gas, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Marty Grisham said the chase began around the 85 mile marker when a car from a state agency attempted to pull over a dark Dodge Charger.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Garvin County, and the driver led law enforcement through Murray, Carter, and Love counties before running out of gas at mile marker 1.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said they had 2 units pursuing the driver.

23-year-old Marquis Forman was driving upwards of 140-150 miles per hour against the wind, according to Grisham.

Forman didn’t wreck or hit any other drivers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Grisham said Forman had some marijuana in the car, and was charged with possession, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, and obstructing a police officer.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
On Saturday, the dynamic duo took the water at Lake Texoma for the Texas High School Bass...
All female fishing team places fourth in THSBA Regional Tournament
"Even though we don't know them at all, we're playing our hearts out for ya'll," said one...
Softball tournament raises money for families of teens killed in Tishomingo crash
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

A male body found in a Garvin County field on Sunday is most likely a homicide victim,...
Body found in Garvin County field likely homicide victim, OSBI says
“The dogs can’t fend for themselves,” said one volunteer spending National Pet Day matching...
Volunteers and foster parents needed at Denison Animal Welfare Group
The Atoka Police Department are looking for a man they said walked out of a store without paying.
Atoka Police searching for man for alleged theft
The city of Denison approved a concept design and will be going forward with a plan to enhance...
Denison approves new Katy practice fields design