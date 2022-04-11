Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A high-speed car chase on southbound I-35 sputtered to an end Monday afternoon when the driver ran out of gas, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Marty Grisham said the chase began around the 85 mile marker when a car from a state agency attempted to pull over a dark Dodge Charger.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit in Garvin County, and the driver led law enforcement through Murray, Carter, and Love counties before running out of gas at mile marker 1.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said they had 2 units pursuing the driver.

23-year-old Marquis Forman was driving upwards of 140-150 miles per hour against the wind, according to Grisham.

Forman didn’t wreck or hit any other drivers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Grisham said Forman had some marijuana in the car, and was charged with possession, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, and obstructing a police officer.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.