Softball tournament raises money for families of teens killed in Tishomingo crash

"Even though we don't know them at all, we're playing our hearts out for ya'll," said one softball player.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - 14 teams. One goal.

“We aren’t just playing around,” said Jillyn Kilcrease, who played in the softball tournament Sunday. “We are trying to benefit and raise money for the families.”

“And this is important, and we’re here,” added Adley Castor, Kilcrease’s teammate.

Hundreds gathered at the Murray State College field Saturday and Sunday to compete in a benefit tournament.

“Softball is what we do,” said Danielle Bullard, who helped create the event. “It’s what we do every weekend, so why not turn it into a benefit and raise some money.”

All proceeds went to help the families of the six Tishomingo teen girls killed in a tragic crash in March.

“I was pretty shocked,” said Addy Freeman, another player.

“Even though I didn’t know the girls, I felt pretty bad because they were softball players.”

On the first day alone, they raised more than 10,000 dollars.

“Just blew me away,” said Bullard. “I was kind of thinking maybe we would raise $5,000, and they doubled my expectations of what we would raise.”

And that number continues to grow Sunday.

“The community stands behind them,” said Bullard. “Everybody is here to support them, whether they paid a gate entry fee to come to watch a child play, whether they have a child playing or not. Everybody at this tournament had a part in supporting them.”

Players know that this game is about more than just cheering on a team.

It’s offering that same support and encouragement to others who need it.

“We love their children,” said Makena Arnold, who played in the tournament.

“And anytime you need help,” added Freeman.

“Just ask,” said Arnold.

“It’ll all be okay,” said Kaydence Kemp, who competed.

“And we love you,” said Brailey Reinhart, Kemp’s teammate.

“Even though we don’t know them at all, we’re playing our hearts out for ya’ll,” said Olivia Vasquez, another softball player.

The Venmo to help the families is @Tishstrong.

