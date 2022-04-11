UTV backfire causes grassfire in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters responded to a small UTV and grassfire Sunday morning.

According to the Love County Fire Department, the owner said the machine backfired and caused a grassfire that quickly enveloped the UTV.

Firefighters said this is a reminder that even with recent rain, there is still a lot of dead fuel or leaves and fallen branches in many places, and it doesn’t take much for that vegetation to dry out and catch on fire.

