Volunteers and foster parents needed at Denison Animal Welfare Group

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Volunteers like Bruce Edmaiston know each and every pet that walks into the shelter well.

“It’s just good to volunteer and to help the animal and watch it transform from being scared to getting its confidence back, and it just appreciated being loved,” said Edmaiston.

Even on National Pet Day, the cages at the Denison Animal Welfare Group are full.

“This is like puppy season,” said Edmaiston. “We’ve got a lot of dogs coming in, the pound is always full, and we’re full.”

With so little space, the organization said one of its biggest needs is foster parents.

“The dogs can’t fend for themselves,” said Edmaiston. “I mean, people can sometimes fend for themselves, some people need help, but the animals always need help.”

And there are not enough volunteers, which is what the non-profit operates on.

“If we could add ten more people here, it would take the slack off of people so much,” said Edmaiston.

Edmaiston covers a volunteer shift four times a week helping animals find their companions.

“The greatest joy I get from this job is matching the right animal with the right family,” said Edmaiston.

His goal is to make sure every dog and cat here will one day celebrate National Pet Day at home with a family.

“Knowing it is leaving here and it’s going to have a great life, that’s where we get our joy,” said Edmaiston.

Applications to foster, volunteer, and adoption information are on the Denison Animal Welfare Group’s website.

