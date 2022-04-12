2nd annual memorial Easter egg hunt Saturday for Calera girl

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera family is remembering their daughter this weekend with an egg hunt. What else they’re doing to keep her memory alive.

8-year-old Addie Kate Colvard died in an ATV accident the day before Easter in 2019.

“Saturday before Easter is like a hard day for us and that’s the day that we decided to kind of celebrate her and remember her,” said her father, Jason Colvard.

For the second year in a row, her family is holding an Easter egg hunt in her memory.

“Kind of takes away from the negative when we can do the positive and see all the kids that are happy out egg hunting and stuff like that, kind of takes a little bit of the hurt away,” said Colvard.

But they aren’t stopping there.

“We got our 501c3 certification which was a huge step,” said Colvard.

The 3rd grader not only loved holidays, but she loved to read.

“Our biggest goal is we’re wanting to get a therapy dog to go into schools and let children read to the dog. Addie was a big reader so we want to focus our work on literacy,” said Colvard.

So the Addie Kate Foundation will bring literacy programs to local schools in her name.

“There was a lot of local schools that really stepped up and supported us when it happened, not just Calera. I mean schools that we have no association with stepped up and did a lot of things. So we’re hoping we can start giving back to those schools,” said Colvard.

Addie Kate Colvard loved holidays, especially Easter. That's why her family took over the city-wide event. (KXII)

Last year’s egg hunt brought out hundreds of kids, so this year they’re adding more eggs and more prizes.

“As of right now we’re about 12,000 eggs, we plan on having a few more,” said Colvard.

They’ve also added another age group for 10 and up, so everyone can enjoy the holiday fun.

“Just her kind heart I mean she was a caring, giving little girl. We just miss her,” said Colvard.

The egg hunt is this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Jack Stockton Community Building in Calera.

To donate to the Addie Kate Foundation, you can give directly through their Facebook page or by searching them on Amazon Smile.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.