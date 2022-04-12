Texoma Local
Ada woman pleads guilty to murdering husband

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman pleaded guilty yesterday to murdering her husband.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Kristie Darnell Evans called 911 last April reporting a break-in, telling dispatch someone had came in the middle of the night and shot her husband, Dave Evans.

Dave Evans served as the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Ada.

But a few days later, she confessed to planning his murder with Kahlil Square, a man she and her husband had a sexual relationship with, according to OSBI.

Evans told investigators she planned the crime because her husband was abusive, so she gave Square her husband’s pistol and left the back door unlocked so Square could come in and kill him in the night.

Evans is now waiting for a sentence, which is scheduled for August.

She’s facing anywhere from life to life without parole, according to court documents.

Square’s court date hasn’t been set yet.

