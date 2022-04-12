Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Allergy season blooming across Texoma

Texoma under high pollen count
Texoma under high pollen count(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you haven’t already, get those tissue boxes ready, according to pollen.com  Texoma is under a high pollen count for the rest of the week.

“Spring and fall is high pollen seasons,” Doctor of Internal Medicine Dr. Alfred Johnson said.

According to an Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Johnson, allergies form from abnormal reactions that the body has towards pollen, dust, mold, and even some chemicals.

“Allergies really do make people feel bad and sometimes they are kinda negated but yes they affect people’s performance it affects their work product it affects their attitude and their ability to concentrate,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said allergies can happen to all ages and can be caused from genetics or over exposure.

“Taking small doses of the things you’re sensitive to after being tested to figure out what that is to build up tolerance,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said symptoms could be irritation of the throat, running nose, mild headache and head congestion.

He said you can also get allergies in your diet.

“Cows eat grass if you’re really grass sensitive you can sometimes find drinking or using dairy products in the spring when the grass pollinates tend to react to the dairy that can make your symptoms worse,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said ways to treat allergies, is to gargle salt water, put saline up your nose morning and night, and take antihistamine.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
On Saturday, the dynamic duo took the water at Lake Texoma for the Texas High School Bass...
All female fishing team places fourth in THSBA Regional Tournament
"Even though we don't know them at all, we're playing our hearts out for ya'll," said one...
Softball tournament raises money for families of teens killed in Tishomingo crash
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

A male body found in a Garvin County field on Sunday is most likely a homicide victim,...
Body found in Garvin County field likely homicide victim, OSBI says
“The dogs can’t fend for themselves,” said one volunteer spending National Pet Day matching...
Volunteers and foster parents needed at Denison Animal Welfare Group
An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
The Atoka Police Department are looking for a man they said walked out of a store without paying.
Atoka Police searching for man for alleged theft