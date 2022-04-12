Allergy season blooming across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you haven’t already, get those tissue boxes ready, according to pollen.com Texoma is under a high pollen count for the rest of the week.

“Spring and fall is high pollen seasons,” Doctor of Internal Medicine Dr. Alfred Johnson said.

According to an Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Johnson, allergies form from abnormal reactions that the body has towards pollen, dust, mold, and even some chemicals.

“Allergies really do make people feel bad and sometimes they are kinda negated but yes they affect people’s performance it affects their work product it affects their attitude and their ability to concentrate,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said allergies can happen to all ages and can be caused from genetics or over exposure.

“Taking small doses of the things you’re sensitive to after being tested to figure out what that is to build up tolerance,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said symptoms could be irritation of the throat, running nose, mild headache and head congestion.

He said you can also get allergies in your diet.

“Cows eat grass if you’re really grass sensitive you can sometimes find drinking or using dairy products in the spring when the grass pollinates tend to react to the dairy that can make your symptoms worse,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said ways to treat allergies, is to gargle salt water, put saline up your nose morning and night, and take antihistamine.

