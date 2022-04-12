Ardmore police tackling shootings with increased community contact

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police have investigated at least 10 shootings so far this year in Ardmore.

On Tuesday, the department announced Operation Safe Ardmore, a plan of action to tackle the increasing number of shootings.

Ardmore Police are calling back to about five years ago, the last time the city saw more gun violence. Operation Safe Ardmore involves a lot of police work and cooperation between agencies.

“Anytime that you get the federal investigations involved, and the state investigations, and the county and the city, we’re making a statement,” Ardmore police chief Kevin Norris said. “Because to have all those entities work together means that we all have one common goal, we’re going to push our crime back down to where it has been.”

Over the weekend, Ardmore police chief Kevin Norris said together with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and Lighthorse Police, APD officers were out making nearly a hundred traffic stops, spoke to half as many citizens, made 11 arrests and seized a gun that a felon shouldn’t have had.

“Hitting the areas where the crime has happened, the hotspots as we call it,” Norris said. “And we just know that if you get out and the more contacts you make, the more likely you are to come across somebody that either was involved in it or has information and they are willing to talk to you, and try to put a stop to it.”

Norris said studies show an approach like this works: the more police are out there interacting with the community-and making stops and arrests, the less shootings you’ll see.

“We think that [the shootings] are related,” Norris said. “We think it is a tiff, a disagreement between some individuals which is affecting many people in the community.”

Norris said the idea is if the shootings continue, police will eventually find those people and the problem will be solved.

“If this continues, then ultimately you’re gonna get caught whenever we have so many people out.”

Norris said Operation Safe Ardmore was a success, and they plan to continue the increased presence in the future.

To send Ardmore Police an anonymous tip, use the Tip411 app.

