Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher sentenced for child porn

The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in...
The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in September was sentenced on Tuesday.(April Hill)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII) - The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in September was sentenced on Tuesday.

Jeffery L. Walters will spend 100 months in federal prison and have 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in September of 2021 Walters came to the attention of law enforcement as someone who communicated with others about his interest in child pornography.

Through a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations-Dallas and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement obtained a laptop and cellular phone owned and used by Walters.

Forensic analysis of the laptop revealed that Walters had received child pornography, using the Internet, on multiple dates.

The child pornography depicted prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including depictions of sadistic and masochistic abuse.

Sherman ISD confirmed last year that Walters, 52, was no longer employed by the district.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.
Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl
A Butcher Pen man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his neighbors with a machete.
Butcher Pen man threatens neighbors with machete

Latest News

The victim found murdered in a Garvin County field Sunday has been identified.
Identity of homicide victim found dead in Garvin County field released
An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after...
Gainesville man arrested after raising money to fund high school ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
Ada pastor's wife pleads guilty to his murder
Ada woman pleads guilty to murdering husband