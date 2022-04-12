Faubion put on leave as SOSU Softball Coach

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Southeastern has placed legendary softball coach Ron Faubion on administrative leave.

Fabuion will not be the coach of the team going forward, perhaps throughout the rest of this season. Courtney Rogers will take over the team on the interim.

The university would not offer an explanation for placing their long-time coach on leave.

Faubion served as the head coach at Southeastern from 1997 to 2000 and returned to the program in 2004. He has been the coach at Southeastern ever since. He has won over 900 games as a head coach.

