Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Faubion put on leave as SOSU Softball Coach

Faubion placed on leave at SOSU
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla (KXII) - Southeastern has placed legendary softball coach Ron Faubion on administrative leave.

Fabuion will not be the coach of the team going forward, perhaps throughout the rest of this season. Courtney Rogers will take over the team on the interim.

The university would not offer an explanation for placing their long-time coach on leave.

Faubion served as the head coach at Southeastern from 1997 to 2000 and returned to the program in 2004. He has been the coach at Southeastern ever since. He has won over 900 games as a head coach.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.
Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
A Butcher Pen man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his neighbors with a machete.
Butcher Pen man threatens neighbors with machete

Latest News

Gunter-Whitewright Baseball Highlights
Gunter-Whitewright Baseball Highlights
Bonham-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Bonham-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Bonham-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Bonham-Whitewright Softball Highlights
Faubion placed on leave at SOSU
Faubion placed on leave at SOSU