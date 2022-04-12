Gainesville man arrested after raising money to fund high school ‘all-star’ game in Texoma

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of raising money to fund a fake youth football team was arrested.

Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after he contacted several small businesses in October, of 2021, asking for funds to start a youth football team, that did not exist.

Police said after further investigation, a warrant was obtained for Lundy’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on Monday around 2:00 pm in the 600 block of Medal of Honor Blvd.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

