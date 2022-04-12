Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after raising money to fund high school ‘all-star’ game in Texoma

Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after...
Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after he contacted several small businesses in October, of 2021, asking for funds to start a youth football team, that did not exist.(Gainesville Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of raising money to fund a fake youth football team was arrested.

Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after he contacted several small businesses in October, of 2021, asking for funds to start a youth football team, that did not exist.

Police said after further investigation, a warrant was obtained for Lundy’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on Monday around 2:00 pm in the 600 block of Medal of Honor Blvd.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
A Butcher Pen man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his neighbors with a machete.
Butcher Pen man threatens neighbors with machete
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Latest News

Ada pastor's wife pleads guilty to his murder
Ada woman pleads guilty to murdering husband
An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.
Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl
Texoma under high pollen count
Allergy season blooming across Texoma
A male body found in a Garvin County field on Sunday is most likely a homicide victim,...
Body found in Garvin County field likely homicide victim, OSBI says