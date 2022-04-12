Texoma Local
Identity of homicide victim found dead in Garvin County field released

The victim found murdered in a Garvin County field Sunday has been identified.
The victim found murdered in a Garvin County field Sunday has been identified.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The victim found murdered in a Garvin County field Sunday has been identified.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Michael David Hall, 53, was identified based on evidence recovered at the scene. Confirmation was obtained through use of Mobile ID Scanners that are assigned as a tool to OSBI crime scene agents.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after an individual passing by discovered Hall’s body in a field between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood.

OSBI said Hall was last scene by a relative in the Oklahoma City area on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the afternoon. The case is being investigated as a homicide; cause of death is pending.

Anyone who has any information about Hall, his movements, or saw anything suspicious in the area of Highway 77 and East 1620 road this weekend should call the Garvin County Crime Stoppers at (855) 211-STOP or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

