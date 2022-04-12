Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.

Mother, Adonica Hensley said 16-year-old Emilee Hensley was not at school when she went to pick her up on Wednesday.

Adonica said her daughter is about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has dirty blonde hair.

A police report has been filed with Lighthorse Police.

Adonica said that Emilee has run away before, but if you see her she asks that you contact the Ardmore or Lighthorse Police.

