Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl

An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.
An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.(Adonica Hensley)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.

Mother, Adonica Hensley said 16-year-old Emilee Hensley was not at school when she went to pick her up on Wednesday.

Adonica said her daughter is about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has dirty blonde hair.

A police report has been filed with Lighthorse Police.

Adonica said that Emilee has run away before, but if you see her she asks that you contact the Ardmore or Lighthorse Police.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
A Butcher Pen man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his neighbors with a machete.
Butcher Pen man threatens neighbors with machete
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Latest News

Texoma under high pollen count
Allergy season blooming across Texoma
A male body found in a Garvin County field on Sunday is most likely a homicide victim,...
Body found in Garvin County field likely homicide victim, OSBI says
“The dogs can’t fend for themselves,” said one volunteer spending National Pet Day matching...
Volunteers and foster parents needed at Denison Animal Welfare Group
An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River