Round 2 of Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

Cold front brings quieter weather for the second half of the week
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms clobbered a few locations in southern Oklahoma Monday evening with very large hail from egg to baseball size, especially around Atoka, but these storms, although violent, were very limited in coverage. Less than 10 percent of the viewing area saw thunderstorms today.

However, severe potential creeps back into the forecast tomorrow and the coverage is expected to be a little more widespread, mainly after 4 pm when we reach peak heating of the day. A cold front arrives Wednesday and cuts off the chance of rain and also brings in some comfortable, less humid air.

Dry weather continues Thursday-Friday, it looks like we’ll be in a pattern of daily low-end shower chances for the weekend. This activity does not look to be severe.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms, some severe

Wednesday: 30% showers morning, decreasing clouds, windy

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Partly cloudy

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Monday: 20% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

