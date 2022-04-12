Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in either seventh or eighth grade, KCTV reported.

The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries, and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
A Butcher Pen man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his neighbors with a machete.
Butcher Pen man threatens neighbors with machete
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Latest News

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
School resource officer saves choking student
A witness to the New York City subway shooting on Tuesday said there was 'a lot of panic.'
NYC subway shooting witness describes chaos, trampling