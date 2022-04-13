Callisburg’s Bullock signs with Murray State golf
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Callisburg golfer Kaden Bullock is headed to Murray State College to continue his playing career.
Kaden was a member of the Wildcats state-runner-up team in 2021, and is excited to get to the next level.
“It’s going to be a lot tougher,” Bullock said. “It’s going to get me prepared to go D-1 afterwards. It feels great. I worked really hard all four years. We had a great coach, helped me get to where I need to be.”
