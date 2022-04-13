Local soccer star Roller headed to USA World Cup U-17 Team

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gunter High School student Cameron Roller has been called up by Team USA to play soccer for the Under-17 World Cup team.

Roller received the tremendous honor after playing club soccer for years and recently accepting an offer to play college soccer at Duke University.

Getting the nod for the National team is a huge honor for this soccer standout as she prepares to report to South Florida later in the week.

“I have put in so much work in club,” Roller said. “Just to be able to go out there an perform for USA, and to be able to make my family proud and my coaches proud has really meant a lot. Being able to get the call and make the team has been one of the most fulfilling moments. I’m just so excited that I made it and that all my hard work has paid off. Knowing that I still have to continue is something that I’m super excited to do.”

