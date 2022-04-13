Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Local soccer star Roller headed to USA World Cup U-17 Team

Roller called up to USA World Cup U-17 Team
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gunter High School student Cameron Roller has been called up by Team USA to play soccer for the Under-17 World Cup team.

Roller received the tremendous honor after playing club soccer for years and recently accepting an offer to play college soccer at Duke University.

Getting the nod for the National team is a huge honor for this soccer standout as she prepares to report to South Florida later in the week.

“I have put in so much work in club,” Roller said. “Just to be able to go out there an perform for USA, and to be able to make my family proud and my coaches proud has really meant a lot. Being able to get the call and make the team has been one of the most fulfilling moments. I’m just so excited that I made it and that all my hard work has paid off. Knowing that I still have to continue is something that I’m super excited to do.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.
Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl
The name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Denison has been released.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Denison identified
An Ardmore High School student missing since Wednesday has been found.
Missing teen boy found
The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher sentenced for child porn

Latest News

Valley View-Whitesboro Baseball Highlights
Valley View-Whitesboro Baseball Highlights
Valley View-Whitesboro Softball Highlights
Valley View-Whitesboro Softball Highlights
Callisburg's Bullock signs with MSC Golf
Callisburg’s Bullock signs with Murray State golf
Trenton's Murphy signs with Austin College volleyball
Trenton’s Murphy signs with Austin College volleyball