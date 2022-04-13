Multiple buildings on South Commerce Street burglarized

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A series of break ins along one street in Ardmore has business owners concerned.

Jerry Rutledge, the Oklahoma Pecan Company located on south Commerce street, said the thieves cut a hole in the gate to get into his private storage facility and steal equipment out of two cars.

“They stole the catalytic converter out of it,” Rutledge said about a wrecked car he intended to use for parts. “Also took the catalytic converter off a 2016 ford pick up.”

A few weeks later the facility was broken into again and some woodworking equipment was stolen.

Then, a third break in.

But this time Rutledge was prepared.

“They pried the backdoor open, loaded the wheel barrel up with everything they could get their hands on but they didn’t find the security camera,” Rutledge said.

The footage from Rutledge’s hidden camera shows a man entering through the back door.

He left the building briefly after hearing police sirens but returned moments later with another person and the pair took what they could carry.

Rutledge says they left with thousands of dollars worth of equipment but it didn’t stop there.

“The next day another gentleman came back, loaded up the wheel barrel and took some more things,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge says the new intruder seemed to be alone and left with even more equipment.

In total Rutledge says thousands of dollars worth of supplies and equipment are gone.

He also said he’s not the only who has been targeted on this street.

“Duke construction company is missing some equipment, the mini storage place they broke into storage units that belonged to people and then down at the RV repair place affordable RV they stole 17 batteries and a generator.”

Rutledge says police told him they arrested one person already.

We were unable to get in touch with police about this case.

If you recognize any of the people in these videos or know anything about these break ins call the Ardmore police right away.

