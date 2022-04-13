Severe Storm Threat is Ending
Just a small chance of a marginally severe storm late tonight
The threat for severe storms is greatly reduced for tonight now that a strong complex of storms has passed south of Texoma, leaving us with a gush of cooler, stable air on the back side of the system. However, there’s still a low-end chance of a few strong storms east of Highway 75 in the morning as a cold front approaches.
The front sweeps through Wednesday allowing for skies to become sunny by late morning and the air to be much less humid. Strong winds also factor into the equation at around 30 mph.
Dry weather continues Thursday-Friday, it looks like we’ll be in a pattern of daily low-end shower chances for the weekend. This activity does not look to be severe.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, windy, much less humid
Thursday: Sunny
Friday: Partly cloudy
Saturday: 30% Showers
Sunday: 20% Showers
Monday: 20% Showers
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
