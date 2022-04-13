Severe Storm Threat is Ending

The threat for severe storms is greatly reduced for tonight now that a strong complex of storms has passed south of Texoma, leaving us with a gush of cooler, stable air on the back side of the system. However, there’s still a low-end chance of a few strong storms east of Highway 75 in the morning as a cold front approaches.

The front sweeps through Wednesday allowing for skies to become sunny by late morning and the air to be much less humid. Strong winds also factor into the equation at around 30 mph.

Dry weather continues Thursday-Friday, it looks like we’ll be in a pattern of daily low-end shower chances for the weekend. This activity does not look to be severe.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, windy, much less humid

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Partly cloudy

Saturday: 30% Showers

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

