Time capsule opened after 50 years, what was found inside

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, the City of Denison celebrated its Sesquicentennial. That’s 150 years the city has been around.

To celebrate, city officials peeked into the city’s past and opened a time capsule that was buried in 1972.

“I know how I feel, it’s pretty incredible,” said Cliff Lovell.

Lovell’s dad made the time capsule buried in the foundation of the Denison Police Department 50 summers ago.

“That’s part of the fun of being able to do this, is looking back at our history and those who made it,” said Mayor Janet Gott.

This was the city’s way to celebrate Denison’s 100th year and for 25 cents anyone could place an item inside.

Now fast forward to 2022…

“We knew there was a time capsule but no one could remember where it was,” said Mayor Pro-Tem, Brian Hander.

Not a single note or hint was left behind to find the capsule, and so the scavenger hunt began.

“We did eventually track it down, someone said ‘hey, it’s in the police department’ and it was beneath a little plaque and four inches of concrete,” Hander said.

Among the letters and newspapers inside a bottle of whiskey and a princess phone.

“There was laughter across the whole room because of course our telephones do not resemble what we had in 1972,” said Gott.

Now that the old one has been opened, there’s a new time capsule to be filled. For a $1.50 donation, people can place an item of their choice inside to be uncovered in 2072.

“50 years from now, that generation can see some of what was going on back in 2022,” said Lovell.

