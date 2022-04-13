Town Hall meeting held to discuss Bonham VA future

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday night, Veterans, family members, local and state leaders came out to a town hall meeting to talk about the possible relocation of the Bonham Veteran Affairs hospital.

“We aren’t Dallas we aren’t a large place but we are who we are and so I just think it makes a big difference, people near and far come from miles around to come here,” Veteran John Evans said.

Last month, the office of Veterans Affairs published a study done for the asset and infrastructure review commission.

It listed the Bonham VA Hospital as a possibility for relocation.

“There is nothing more important for our office than to fight for this facility,” Congressman Pat Fallon said.

The report said the cost to bring Bonham’s facility up to code is $28.5 million, and the cost to keep it running is about$6.1 million a year.

Veteran himself, Congressman Fallon said that is a small price to pay.

“What I think we should be do is investing that money and upgrading the facility, one of the most successful VA facilities in the country that should not be on this list of the 12 hundred or so hospitals across the country, 17 of them are slated for closure, this is definitely one that should not be on that list,” Fallon said.

Some Veterans stated at the townhall meeting that they moved to Bonham and Fannin County simply for the hospital.

Veterans from all over the region come to the Bonham VA.

Veteran Wayne Morris drives from Oklahoma.

“Dallas is 100 miles away, Oklahoma City is about a hundred and forty miles away, Forest Hill is about 100 miles away so everything in this area from Bonham is about 100 miles away this is central to everybody in this area,” Morris said.

“That’s why I’m going to talk to my colleges north of the Red River MarkWayne Mullen cause there are so many veterans getting care in Oklahoma as well this is not just a Bonham issue, this is not just a Fannin County issue, this is not just a Texas or Oklahoma issue this is an american issue,” Congressman Fallon said.

Another Veteran who calls the Bonham VA home is James Schaferling.

“They’ve taken real good care of me, they’re extremely good people, they are knowledgeable and so I don’t want to see them move,” Schaferling said.

As it stands, Veteran Affairs is considering relocating this facility to Garland.

The hospital is using data from 2017.

“What I would like to say to the officials is come and walk in our shoes for just a little while, come and walk the halls and see what we see., come into the towns, stay for a week or two you know get your feet wet and see what we see and see that we do make a difference because we do on a daily basis,” Evans said.

