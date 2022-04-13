Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, the software in rare cases may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system.

The recall covers 2020 to 2022 models including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem.

Owners will be notified by mid-June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore teen girl has been missing since Wednesday.
Police searching for missing Ardmore teen girl
The now-former Sherman Middle School teacher indicted on federal child pornography charges in...
Ex-Sherman Middle School teacher sentenced for child porn
An OHP trooper chases after a driver on I-35 who led law enforcement through multiple counties...
Running on empty: 150 mph chase ends at Red River
Gainesville Police said 39-year-old Marcus Devon Lundy is charged with theft of property after...
Gainesville man arrested after raising money to fund high school ‘all-star’ game in Texoma
Ada pastor's wife pleads guilty to his murder
Ada woman pleads guilty to murdering husband

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
President Biden to visit North Carolina A&T State University on Thursday
Devin Page, 3 years old, was killed when a stray bullet shot through his home in Louisiana.
‘You don’t want this feeling’: 3-year-old killed by stray bullet while lying in bed