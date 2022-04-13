Trenton’s Murphy signs with Austin College volleyball

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - Trenton volleyball standout Viviana Murphy signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Austin College.

“They feel very home like,” Murphy said. “It’s very open. Everyone’s super nice and they’re very welcoming. It’s a crazy feeling. It’s extraordinary. I didn’t think I’d honestly every get to this point.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.